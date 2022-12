Share

Positive sentiments return to Nigerian equities

After months on negative sentiments, the Nigerian equities market is gradually gaining on the back of renewed buying interests in bellwether stocks by investors. Can the momentum be sustained as investors take position in dividend-paying stocks ahead of the 2022 dividend declarations? Olumide Sole, an Investment Analyst at PFI Capital joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.

Mon, 05 Dec 2022 16:19:44 GMT