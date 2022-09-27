Share

Pre-MPC Panel Analysis: Nigeria holds fifth MPC meeting of 2022

In May, Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to raise the monetary policy rate by 150 basis points and followed through with another 100 basis point rate hike in July. Despite these interventions Nigeria’s inflation in August crossed the 20 per cent mark and the local currency is still hitting new lows at the parallel market. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO, CFG Advisory, Bismarck Rewane; CEO, Financial Derivatives, and Member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, and Lourens Harmse, Head of Africa Trading at Rand Merchant Bank join CNBC Africa to explore what to expect from today’s announcement.

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 13:56:40 GMT