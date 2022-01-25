Share

Pre-MPC Panel Analysis: Nigeria holds first MPC meeting of 2022

Oil prices are up over 10 per cent this year, but a sharp fall in prices was witnessed on Monday and this was driven by the possibility of earlier than expected interest rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve. Back home, the general consensus from analysts we have spoken to is that the Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the status quo and keep its monetary policy rate at 11.5 per cent, but are we in for a surprise? Bismarck Rewane; CEO, Financial Derivatives, and Member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Kola Karim, Chairman Shoreline Group and Tilewa Adebajo, CEO, CFG Advisory join CNBC Africa to explore what to expect from today’s announcement.

Tue, 25 Jan 2022 15:22:20 GMT