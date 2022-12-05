President Ramaphosa awaits ANC panel decision on his fate

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate was hanging in the balance on Monday ahead of a meeting of the executive committee of the governing party to discuss allegations he may have committed misconduct and violated the oath of office.

The inquiry relates to findings that large sums of foreign currency were hidden at Ramaphosa’s private game farm and he failed to report the money missing when it was stolen in 2020.

Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes. He has said the money stolen was the proceeds of the sale of buffaloes and far less than the millions of dollars alleged when the theft came to light in June.

Ramaphosa said on Sunday he would attend the meeting of the African National Congress National Executive Committee (NEC) and would accept its decision.