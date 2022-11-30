President Ramaphosa has case to answer for violating oath of office: panel report

CAPE TOWN, Nov 30 (Reuters) – An independent panel appointed by the speaker of South Africa’s parliament on Wednesday found preliminary evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa violated his oath of office and should face further scrutiny on his ability to stay in office.

The recommendations were made by a three-member panel set up to inquire if Ramaphosa should be impeached after millions of dollars in cash were discovered at his private farm.

The report also found Ramaphosa “may be guilty of a serious violation” of the constitution.

“In all the circumstances, we think that the evidence presented to the Panel, prima facie, establishes that the President may be guilty of a serious violation of certain sections of the constitution,” the report found.