President Ramaphosa cancels UN General engagements to address power crisis

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will miss the United Nations General Assembly this week, instead returning home from Britain to address a national power crisis, his spokesman told local media including television channel eNCA.

State-owned power utility Eskom moved to “Stage 6” electricity outages on Sunday for only the third time ever, meaning most South Africans are without power for at least six hours a day. Read full story

Eskom has implemented outages for over a decade that have choked economic growth in Africa’s most industrialised nation. Amid growing public anger, Ramaphosa pledged new steps to address the crisis in July, but power cuts have persisted. Read full story

This is not the first time he has cut short a foreign trip over the power crisis. In 2019, Ramaphosa ended a visit to Egypt early so he could return home to deal with the same issue.