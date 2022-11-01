Share

Profit taking drives negative sentiments in Nigerian equities

It appears profit-taking activities by investors will continue into the new month as the all-share index performance continue to moderate to around 2.6 per cent Year to Date. Analysts say they expect some investors to increase their positions on selected stocks with attractive prices, positioning ahead of a likely market rebound. Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investment, joins CNBC Africa to give a sense of what to expect from the market.

Tue, 01 Nov 2022 15:03:01 GMT