Promoting African Jewellery on the Global Stage

South Africa is faced with many socio-economic challenges; principally, sluggish growth and high levels of unemployment.

In response to Government’s objectives to create much needed growth and employment opportunities, the Gauteng Provincial Government has established the Gauteng IDZ, a Special Purpose Vehicle mandated with development of the OR Tambo International Airport SEZ (also known as OR Tambo SEZ). In support of the OR Tambo SEZ’s competitive location, focus of the Gauteng IDZ is promote the manufacturing and export of high-value, lightweight or low-mass products through OR Tambo International Airport. Presently conceptualised around three approved SEZ locations, the first Precinct of the OR Tambo SEZ is focused on agro-processing and mineral beneficiation. To-date, a 22 735m² food manufacturing facility has been delivered, creating over 2 500 operational jobs.

The remaining part of the first Precinct (also referred to ORTIA Precinct 1) is the subject of construction work already underway, with development of a Jewellery Manufacturing Precinct (“JMP”). The Development Concept of the JMP Designed in a cluster approach, the 27 239m² Jewellery precinct development aims to aggregate the production and export of beneficiated products through OR Tambo International. Specifically, the master plan of the JMP provides for the presence of various role players, all contributing to an effective value chain of production and support services, in proximity to one another. These include a metals refinery, jewellery and diamond manufacturers as well as globally reputable logistics companies key for the movement of beneficiated goods to the Airport apron. In addition, the national regulatory agency established to consider and approve licences necessary to beneficiate or trade minerals in South Africa is also located at the Park.

An enterprise development Hub that aims to ensure that the requisite support is provided to emerging enterprises in this sector also has a presence. Why Mineral Beneficiation? The Gauteng IDZ chose to develop a Jewellery Manufacturing Hub in response to the significant challenges faced by the jewellery and diamond industry in South Africa in the recent past, where it has experienced a steep decline since the early 2000s with a lot of lost job and employment opportunities. This is despite Africa continuing to be home to most of the world’s mineral reserves. With significant global structural changes that have seen a shift from historical markets, development of the Jewellery Manufacturing Precinct aims to support African jewellery and diamond manufacturers with the production and export of beneficiated metal products from Africa for global consumption.

Supported by the South African Special Economic Zone regime, the JMP provides export manufacturing investors located at the Park with access to incentives packaged as part of the national SEZ programme; these include VAT exemption and relief from import customs and excise duties. This is because an SEZ is a delineated geographic area set aside for economic activities and supported by special means that are aimed at promoting national economic growth. These special means include, amongst others, access to SEZ incentives and government support in development of infrastructure. Economic Impact of the JMP In support of South Africa’s comparative mineral endowment, the JMP will create a globally competitive mineral beneficiation cluster that supports the creation of much needed jobs whilst also contributing to South Africa’s beneficiation of minerals mined in Africa. Development Status A globally competitive gold refinery and jewellery manufacturer is already operating form the JMP since April 2021.