South Africa

Rand drops as power cuts, wage talks weigh

PUBLISHED: Tue, 25 Oct 2022 09:57:03 GMT
Reuters
Share
A collection of mixed denomination South African rand coins sit in an arranged photo in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. South Africas inflation rate rose for the first time this year in May after food-price growth quickened from the slowest pace since December 2015. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday, as local issues such as power cuts and deadlocked wage talks weighed on sentiment.

At 09:22 the rand traded at R18.47 against the US dollar, 0.46% weaker than its previous close.

“The rand started the new week off by reversing all of Friday’s gains, and is once again poised to test the R18.50/$ mark in the days ahead,” ETM Analytics said in a research note, adding the rand on Monday recorded its biggest one-day decline since June.

Analysts flagged power outages that have become the norm. They added public sector wage negotiations and political contestation in the lead-up to the African National Congress (ANC) December leadership conference among rising risks.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.