Rebuilding the tourism sector in Durban

After two challenging years, the Africa Travel Indaba is back in physical form. A platform for networking, striking deals and promoting Africa as a destination of choice and announcing to the world that Africa is open for travelling. Join CNBC Africa as panel of industry experts discuss how Durban’s Tourism sector will bounce back and the strategies to rebuild Durban’s tourism sector.

Sat, 07 May 2022 09:20:28 GMT