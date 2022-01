Share

Redefining luxury tourism in Africa

In recent years, the glamour associated with luxury travel has made way for a very different kind of upscale travel: the luxury of adventure, experience, authenticity, and uninterrupted time. In this episode of Doing Business In Rwanda, we bring a one-on-one interview with the CEO of Wilderness Safaris to learn about trends, sustainability, and creativity in tourism.

Fri, 28 Jan 2022 09:40:48 GMT