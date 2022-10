Share

Rising interest rates to drive fixed income activity

Traders anticipate the fixed income market will continue to have the eye of investors following impact of rate hikes. For the NASD OTC market, Year to date performance returned to a bullish run with an increase of 2 per cent in weekly performance. Oludare Fajimolu, Head, Research and Strategy, NASD joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 14:33:39 GMT