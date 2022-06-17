Share

Road to CHOGM: Commonwealth Women Forum key to unlocking women’s potential

The Commonwealth Women Forum’s mission is to assert massive support and promote top-level policies for gender equality and human rights while providing women with opportunities to interact with Heads of Government. In this edition of Road to CHOGM, CNBC Africa’s Eugene Anangwe engages key stakeholders on how they plan to ensure the objectives of the forum are met at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings in Kigali.
Fri, 17 Jun 2022 14:57:56 GMT
