Road to CHOGM: How CHOGM will boost Rwanda’s MICE strategy

Launched in 2014, the Rwanda Convention Bureau has since been at the center of the implementation of Rwanda’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions - MICE strategy; Rwanda’s approach to creating value in the tourism sector. CNBC Africa’s Eugene Anangwe spoke to Nelly Mukazayire, CEO of Rwanda Convention Bureau on how CHOGM in Kigali will boost this strategy.

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 13:30:31 GMT