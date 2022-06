Share

Road to CHOGM: Inside MTN Group’s $23O,OOO sponsorship of CBF

In June this year, MTN Group announced that it was committing up to $23O,OOO to become the anchor sponsor of the Commonwealth Business Forum (CBF) which is part of the official CHOGM program. In this conversation, MTN Rwanda’s CEO Mitwa Ng’ambi talks to CNBC Africa’s Eugene Anangwe on the significance of this move.

