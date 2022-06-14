Share

Road to CHOGM: What to expect from the Commonwealth Business Forum

The D-Day for the beginning of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda is fast approaching. This will be the second time that the event is taking place in Africa in 14 years after four years wait brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this episode of Road to CHOGM, CNBC Africa’s Eugene Anangwe engages stakeholders on an array of issues including their expectations ahead of the Commonwealth Business Forum in Rwanda.
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 12:44:01 GMT
