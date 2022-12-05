Share

Road to the International Conference on Public Health in Africa 2022

The 2nd International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2022) aims to create a unique platform for African researchers, policymakers and stakeholders to engage in science, research, technology and public health policy while ushering in a new era of strengthened scientific collaboration and innovation across the continent. In this panel discussion, speakers unpack the significance of building strong and resilient health systems in Africa and how CPHIA 2022 will build on CPHIA 2021's success.

