RSSB CEO Rugemanshuro on investment, pension outlook

Rwanda’s largest pension fund, Rwanda Social Security Board, recorded a 6 per cent asset growth in the first half of this year, according to the National Bank of Rwanda. The growth was driven by contributions and investment income. The fund currently manages assets worth $1.5billion. CNBC Africa’s Julius Bizimungu spoke exclusively to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Regis Rugemanshuro for more.

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 11:07:56 GMT