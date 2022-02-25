International

Russia pounds Ukraine as U.S. and European sanctions mount

PUBLISHED: Fri, 25 Feb 2022 08:19:39 GMT
Chloe Taylor, Amanda Macias and Christina Wilkie
CNBC
Share
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second day.

Russia is assaulting its neighbor by air, land and sea, appearing to home in on the capital of Kyiv. Early Friday morning, Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs said the capital was struck by “horrific Russian rocket strikes.”

After a string of failed attempts at diplomacy, the United States, United Kingdom and European Union have moved to take a bite out of Russia’s economy and isolate President Vladimir Putin from the world.

Escalating rounds of sanctions will try to cut off key Russian banks and the government itself from markets abroad, and freeze the assets of some of Putin’s allies.

U.S. stocks seesawed to a positive close Thursday despite the invasion. Oil prices rose as Biden again tried to assure Americans he would limit the effects of rising gas prices.

This is a developing story…

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.