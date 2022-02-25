Russia pounds Ukraine as U.S. and European sanctions mount

Russia is assaulting its neighbor by air, land and sea, appearing to home in on the capital of Kyiv. Early Friday morning, Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs said the capital was struck by “horrific Russian rocket strikes.”

After a string of failed attempts at diplomacy, the United States, United Kingdom and European Union have moved to take a bite out of Russia’s economy and isolate President Vladimir Putin from the world.

Escalating rounds of sanctions will try to cut off key Russian banks and the government itself from markets abroad, and freeze the assets of some of Putin’s allies.