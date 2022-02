Share

Rwanda launches first hot air balloon to boost tourism

Rwanda’s tourism sector faced a very challenging two years as global tourism and travel fell sharply in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with revenues decreasing by 76 per cent in 2020. However, inbound tourism has shown a promising return since the reopening, and Rwanda Development Board has introduced yet another exciting activity to boost the tourism sector.

Fri, 25 Feb 2022 15:37:30 GMT