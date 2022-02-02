Share

Rwanda unveils Kigali Innovation City masterplan

The Kigali Innovation City masterplan serves as the blueprint for the 61 hectares site which entails the development and construction of a mixed-use world-class and smart innovation hub, which is aimed at developing cutting-edge solutions to help stimulate economic growth in Rwanda, region, and on a continental basis. The construction for the infrastructure of the Kigali Innovation City, which is being co-developed by Africa50 and The Rwanda Development Board, is expected to start in 2022, with a projected cost of $300 million.

