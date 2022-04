Share

Rwanda, Zimbabwe foster trade agreements

The potential of large magnitudes of formal Intra-African trade is widely perceived as low compared to other regions of the world, an argument made in both academic and policy making circles. CNBC Africa was recently in Harare for the Rwanda, Zimbabwe Trade and Investment conference to learn how the two nations are strengthening partnerships across sectors to boost the economic contribution of each respective country.

Fri, 08 Apr 2022 07:13:46 GMT