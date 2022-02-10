Share

Rwanda’s Innovation Center to boost start-up culture

Rwanda's Development Board and its development partner Africa 50 have devised a detailed plan for the creation of a one-of-a-kind smart innovation hub in Kigali. Set to begin construction in 2022, it is expected to create over fifty thousand jobs and attract massive investments across various sectors. This episode brings you conversations with the leading minds of the project to dissect the impact and plan for Africa's first Large Scale Smart Innovation hub.

