Share

Rwanda’s own film industry

In Africa, the economic potential of the film and audio-visual sectors remains largely untapped. It is estimated that these sectors account for about $5 billion in revenues in Africa and employ 5 million people. Rwanda's creative sector is estimated to contribute up to 5 per cent to its GDP, while its film industry is less than 2 decades old. It is picking up fast thanks to the rich talent pool in the nations and support from the government.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 11:44:09 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.