Rwanda’s own film industry

In Africa, the economic potential of the film and audio-visual sectors remains largely untapped. It is estimated that these sectors account for about $5 billion in revenues in Africa and employ 5 million people. Rwanda's creative sector is estimated to contribute up to 5 per cent to its GDP, while its film industry is less than 2 decades old. It is picking up fast thanks to the rich talent pool in the nations and support from the government.

Sat, 02 Apr 2022 11:44:09 GMT