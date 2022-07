Share

SA fund managers look offshore

South Africa's fund management sector trying to stay abreast of all the developments and one of the major moves includes is the evaporation of cash bears. This is according to the Bank of America Global Research unit and its latest South Africa Fund Manager Survey. Joining CNBC Africa for more is John Morris, South Africa Strategist at Merrill Lynch South Africa.

