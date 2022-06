Share

SA May markets review

South Africa’s benchmark stocks index gained 0.5 per cent in May, recovering from a drop in April. The FTSE/JSE Capped Swix index rallied in the last few days of the month, erasing an earlier loss of as much as 6 per cent. Peter Little, Fund Manager at Anchor Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 03 Jun 2022 11:49:05 GMT