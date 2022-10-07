Safaricom surges after securing Ethiopia mobile financial services licence

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) – Shares of Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom SCOM.NR surged more than 9% on Friday after it secured a mobile financial services licence in Ethiopia, market participants said.

Ethiopia’s Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said on Thursday his country had given Safaricom the licence in one of Africa’s largest telecoms markets as the company formally switched on the first privately-operated network in the country. Read full story

“It (licence) will bring the break-even period forward by approximately two years,” said Lisa Kimathi, an investment analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

It would have taken Safaricom, whose partners include South Africa’s Vodacom VODJ.J and Britain’s Vodafone VOD.L, five years to break even without a mobile money licence, but now it could take three years, Kimathi said.