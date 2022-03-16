SAP will repay South Africa at least $17 mln over ‘invalid’ deals – court

JOHANNESBURG, March 16 (Reuters) – Germany-headquartered software company SAP SAPG.DE will repay South Africa’s water and sanitation department at least 263 million rand ($17.5 million) for license and support deals declared to be invalid, a court order showed.

Investigators have been probing SAP’s work for the department for several years, alleging procurement rules were broken and contracts entered into unlawfully.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said in a statement that the SIU had confronted SAP and the DWS with evidence of wrongdoing over license and support agreements between 2015 and 2016.

An order from the Special Tribunal – a court established by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to fast-track recovery of misspent or stolen public money – made on Tuesday said SAP had to pay DWS around 263 million rand within five court days.