SA’s unemployment rate falls to 33.9% in second quarter

Job seekers wait beside a road for casual work offered by passing motorists in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

From 34.5% in the first quarter, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

South Africa’s unemployment rate edged lower to 33.9% in the second quarter of 2022 from 34.5% in the first quarter, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Statistics South Africa said the number of unemployed people totalled 7.994 million people in the three months to end-June, compared with 7.862 million people in the previous three months.

According to an expanded definition of unemployment that includes those discouraged from seeking work, 44.1% of the labour force was without work in the second quarter, from 45.5% in the prior quarter.

