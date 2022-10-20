Sasol declares force majeure for some items because of strike

Oct 20 (Reuters) – South African petrochemical firm Sasol SOLJ.J on Thursday declared force majeure on the supply and export of certain products because of a strike at state-owned logistics firm Transnet.

Transnet workers went on strike for nearly two weeks from Oct. 6 over a wage dispute, paralysing freight rail and port operations and throttling exports from Africa’s most advanced economy.

Sasol, the world’s biggest producer of fuel products from coal and a chemicals manufacturer, said the strike affected the movement of raw materials and products between its plants and ports.

“As a result, Sasol has declared force majeure on the local supply and export of certain chemical products. Production rates at selected plants in Secunda and Sasolburg have been impacted,” Sasol said in a statement.