Securing finance for Africa’s climate adaptation

A report by the Global Center on Adaptation reveals that Africa is facing a critical shortfall in funding for climate adaptation. The report which was launched today stresses the need for increase in climate adaptation finance to Africa. Professor Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation, joins CNBC Africa to comment on the findings from the report.

Mon, 07 Nov 2022 14:47:17 GMT