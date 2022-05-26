Share

SEforALL Forum: GEAPP CEO on how to achieve clean energy access in developing nations

The CEO of Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), Simon Harford, joined CNBC Africa to explain how his organization is assisting governments in the developing world to meet their energy ambition, further on he speaks about the challenges and gaps pertaining to energy access and transition and the role of the private sector in creating a profitable economic model for low-income regions.
