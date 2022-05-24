Share

SEforALL Forum: How to unlock investment for mini-grids in Africa

Most countries across sub–Saharan Africa are adopting a range of approaches to the development of mini-grids, aiming to extend energy access to underserved areas or communities. Existing regulations, however, have often been inadequate to de-risk and finance such investments. Jessica Stephens CEO, Africa Mini-grid Developers Association and Ayo Ademilua CEO of A4&T Power Solutions spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
