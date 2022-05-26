Share

SEforALL Forum: Ikea Foundation CEO on the role of philanthropic capital in aiding energy transition

While the Ikea Foundation lends support to various causes in the developing world ranging from health to food security, at the forum CEO Per Heggnes joined CNBC Africa to talk about the role of philanthropic capital in aiding energy transition and access to early-stage renewable energy markets as well as in managing risks to ensure continued private sector investment and interest.

Thu, 26 May 2022 06:01:49 GMT