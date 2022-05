Share

SEforALL Forum: OPEC Fund DG Abdulhamid Alkhalifa on financing the energy transition

Financing remains one of the most indispensable elements of the energy transition yet the main challenge for many projects, especially in new technology fields. In this conversation, Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa Director General, OPEC Fund shares more on the role of the OPEC Fund in making the energy transition possible.

