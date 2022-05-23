Share

SEforALL Forum: Why women, youth should be at center of Africa’s energy transition strategy

Pundits say that Africa can make great strides in improving access to reliable and sustainable energy if more deliberate efforts are made to put women and youth at the center of of the energy transition strategy. Patience Gandiwa, Director-TFCAs & Conventions at Zimbabwe Parks & Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) and Climate Activist, Davis Reuben Sekamwa share their voices on this debate of the place of women and youth particularly in rural areas in energy transitions.

