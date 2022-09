Share

Sentiments calm ahead of MPC meeting

Relative calm has been the prevailing sentiment at the treasury bills and bond markets this week. Traders at Access Bank anticipate the same undertone today as market players remain on the side-line ahead of next week’s MPC meeting. Tolulope Senbanjo, Team Lead, Treasury at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more update.

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 12:00:27 GMT