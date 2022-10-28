Share

Short and long dated papers pull investors’ interest

September to October Bills and short tenured Special Bills are drawing in more investors’ interest in the T-bills market. For the bond space, the bears’ hold on the market is yet to loosen despite the ₦75billion coupon payment on Thursday. Meanwhile market players are eyeing the CBN's biweekly retail SMIS auction today. Bukky Aregbesola, Head of Treasury Coverage at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
