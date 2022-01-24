Sibanye Stillwater ends $1 bln Brazil mines purchase deal

Jan 24 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Sibanye Stillwater Ltd said on Monday it had terminated a $1 billion deal to buy the Santa Rita nickel mine and Serrote copper-gold mine in Brazil, following a “geotechnical event” at Santa Rita.

The precious metals miner, which had aimed to bolster its battery metals business with the deal, said the geotechnical event would have had a material and adverse impact on mining operations at Santa Rita.

“Accordingly… a wholly owned subsidiary of Sibanye Stillwater has today given notice of termination,” it said in a short statement, adding the related deal for the Serrote copper mine was conditional on the closing of the deal for Santa Rita.

It did not elaborate on the incident at the mine.