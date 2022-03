Share

Slightly bearish bond market expected over thin liquidity

Traders at Access Bank say they expect slightly bearish sentiments to persist today for the bond market over thin system liquidity. They also expect the mixed interest witnessed across the long end of the OMO and treasury bills curve to continue today. Eki Teddy-Onaghise joins CNBC Africa to review the trading week Nigeria’s fixed income and FX markets.

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 11:52:16 GMT