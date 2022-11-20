Share

Solar Powered Cars Are Here — But Can They Go Mainstream?

Three companies, Sono Motors, Aptera Motors and Lightyear are all developing solar electric vehicles that are set to hit the European and U.S. markets over the next few years. While these cars have regular, lithium-based batteries that can be charged using electricity from the grid, they also contain integrated solar panels which can provide an additional 15-45 miles of range on a sunny day. As the technology develops, many see the potential for solar electric vehicles to gain wider adoption as EV manufacturers and consumers alike seek greater efficiency and range alongside a decreased dependence on the grid. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:18 Chapter 1: History of solar cars 3:45 Chapter 2: Solar cars today 8:38 Chapter 3: The future

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 15:00:15 GMT