SOMINVEST Director, Dubo on what makes Somalia attractive to foreign investors

According to UNCTAD’s 2020 world investment report, foreign direct investment inflows to Somalia reached about $447 million in 2019, up from $408 million in 2018. FDI stock amounted to $3.1 billion in 2019. However, instability in the country remains a major concern. Mohamed Dubo, Director of the Somalia Investment Promotion Office at the Ministry of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development joins CNBC Africa for more.
Wed, 13 Jul 2022 16:19:37 GMT
