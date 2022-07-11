South Africa

South Africa confirms third monkeypox case in tourist from Switzerland

PUBLISHED: Mon, 11 Jul 2022 10:14:43 GMT
Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Mock-up vials labeled “Monkeypox vaccine” and medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken, May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 11 (Reuters) – South Africa has confirmed a third case of monkeypox, in a 42-year-old male tourist from Switzerland, the health department of the Limpopo province said.

The tourist, who is holidaying in South Africa, presented with symptoms including a rash, muscle ache and fatigue. His infection was confirmed as monkeypox by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

“Three contacts have already been identified and none of them have developed signs thus far,” Limpopo health official Phophi Ramathuba said in a statement.

Earlier South Africa reported two monkeypox cases not linked to travel. Read full story

Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa, but not South Africa.

More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 7,600. Read full story

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

