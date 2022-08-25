South Africa needs deeper reforms, OECD says

South African reforms must be deepened for the country to maintain the growth momentum created by its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) says.

“Without a strong and sustained recovery, South Africa risks losing some of its hard-earned social progress in areas like education, housing, welfare and healthcare,” the OECD’s Acting Chief Economist Álvaro Pereira said in a new report. “Strengthening public finances, creating a more growth-friendly tax system and fostering higher productivity through enhanced infrastructure, education and competition and more reliable power supply will be key to get the recovery back on track and ensure higher living standards.”

South Africa’s economy is struggling to fully recover from the impact of government imposed lockdowns during the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19, the global supply chains it disrupted and soaring inflation caused by the Ukraine-Russia war. Most economists see growth under two percent this year, lower than earlier estimates of over three percent after the country benefitted from higher commodity prices.

Through Operation Vulindlela, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has sought to accelerate long delayed structural reforms in the power, water, transport and telecommunications industries. The reforms have seen the monopoly of state-owned Eskom in power generation broken and its unbundling, the auctioning of badly needed spectrum and the introduction of private players in the ports sector.