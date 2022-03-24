South Africa raises rates citing inflation risks linked to Ukraine war.

JOHANNESBURG, March 24 (Reuters) – South Africa raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% on Thursday as expected, citing inflation risks linked to the war in Ukraine.

The decision by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) was in line with a Reuters poll, but the five-member Monetary Policy Committee was split 3-2, with two members preferring a larger 50-basis-point move.

It was the third hike in a row following similar moves in January and November. The rand extended gains after Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the hike.

Kganyago said headline inflation had increased well above the midpoint of the SARB’s 3%-6% inflation target band and that it was forecast to breach that band in the second quarter.