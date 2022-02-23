South Africa sees lower deficits, better debt outlook in 2022 budget

PRETORIA, Feb 23 (Reuters) – South Africa’s National Treasury on Wednesday flagged an improved fiscal outlook at the 2022 budget, forecasting lower budget deficits and a better debt trajectory.
High prices for the country’s key commodities exports and an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will boost revenue collection while expenditure growth will be modest, the Treasury said in its budget review.
“Commodity-driven revenues have exceeded expectations in recent months and, despite some reversal expected over the medium term, are expected to add significant additional revenue over the next three years,” the Treasury said.
The Treasury now sees the consolidated budget deficit at 5.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the fiscal year that ends in March, versus a 7.8% estimate in November.
Next year’s projected deficit is unchanged from November’s estimate of 6.0% of GDP but smaller deficits of 4.8% and 4.2% are seen in the following two years.
Gross debt to GDP is seen peaking at 75.1% in 2024/25, compared to a peak of 78.1% in 2025/26 forecast in November.
Among potential fiscal risks, the Treasury cited calls for a permanent increase in welfare spending that exceeds available resources, negotiations with trade unions over the public sector wage bill and bailout requests from distressed state companies.
The Treasury predicts economic growth this year of 2.1%, followed by 1.6% in 2023 and 1.7% in 2024.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo in Pretoria and Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; Additional reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Emma Rumney in JohannesburgEditing by James Macharia Chege)