South Africa sees lower deficits, better debt outlook in 2022 budget

PRETORIA, Feb 23 (Reuters) – South Africa’s National Treasury on Wednesday flagged an improved fiscal outlook at the 2022 budget, forecasting lower budget deficits and a better debt trajectory.

High prices for the country’s key commodities exports and an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will boost revenue collection while expenditure growth will be modest, the Treasury said in its budget review.

“Commodity-driven revenues have exceeded expectations in recent months and, despite some reversal expected over the medium term, are expected to add significant additional revenue over the next three years,” the Treasury said.

The Treasury now sees the consolidated budget deficit at 5.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the fiscal year that ends in March, versus a 7.8% estimate in November.