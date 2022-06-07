South Africa ‘taken aback’ by Ryanair’s Afrikaans test to prove nationality

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) – The South African government said on Tuesday it was taken aback by Ryanair’s RYA.I decision to force UK-bound travelers holding the country’s passport to take a test in Afrikaans language to prove nationality, calling the move a “backward profiling system”.

The Irish low-cost airline had from last week started forcing UK-bound travelers with a South African passport to take a test in Afrikaans, a language spoken by just 12% of the country’s population and often associated with the apartheid and white minority rule. Read full story

Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, which does not operate flights to and from South Africa, had cited that it was doing this to curb high prevalence of fake South African passports.

The Department of Home Affairs in South Africa said the local government had measures that it regularly shares with airlines to curb any instances of fake documents.