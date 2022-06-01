South Africa takes new steps to curb rising fuel prices

May 31 (Reuters) – South Africa’s government on Tuesday outlined new measures to curb steeply rising domestic fuel prices, easing pressure on consumers as previous relief measures were due to expire.

Since the Ukraine war and its knock-on effects sent oil prices soaring, governments around the world have been considering subsidies to soften the financial strain on their populations. Read full story

The new steps by South Africa include the extension of a 1.5 rand per litre cut in the general fuel levy that was originally announced in March until early July, to be replaced by a 75 cent per litre reduction from early July until early August.

The cost of extending the fuel levy reduction is estimated at 4.5 billion rand ($288 million) in foregone revenue, the National Treasury said in a statement with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, adding it remained committed to the 2022 fiscal framework.