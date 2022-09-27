South Africa to overhaul power utility Eskom’s board amid record outages

Sept 27 (Reuters) – The South African government will make changes to state power utility Eskom’s board of directors, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) said on Tuesday, after electricity outages reached record levels this year.

Saddled with unreliable coal-fired power stations and a mountain of debt, Eskom has struggled to meet electricity demand for more than a decade, constraining economic growth in Africa’s most industrialised nation.

“On Tuesday, the Minister (Pravin Gordhan) informed the board that a review has been finalised and that the Board will soon be reconstituted and restructured,” the department said in a statement.

The members of the board will be informed of the outcome of the process and the government will soon deliberate on the restructuring, it said.