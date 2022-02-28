South African businesses can leverage the growing gig economy for sustainability

The world is constantly changing, and business models need to adapt to these shifts. As we move further into the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), the old ways of working are becoming increasingly obsolete. The traditional concept of an eight-hour job where you clock in and clock out is no longer necessarily relevant, and the Covid-19 pandemic has both highlighted and accelerated this. With unemployment in South Africa on the rise, and businesses struggling to make ends meet with large permanent workforces, the time has come for a change. Temporary Employment Services (TES) are the ideal solution as the ‘gig economy’ becomes an increasingly attractive prospect in the country.

The trouble with permanence

One of the major challenges businesses have faced over the last two years is maintaining large complements of permanent staff, in the wake of pandemic lockdowns that left many unable to operate for months at a time. Supply and demand, and business operations themselves, have fluctuated dramatically, and the inflexible nature of permanent staffing has made adapting to these fluctuations a difficult prospect. Businesses were forced to retrench or lay off staff, which then left everyone in a precarious position. It also made ramping up operations difficult when ‘business as usual’ was allowed to resume.

From an employee perspective, permanent jobs have also become less appealing, once again highlighted by Covid. They are inflexible, requiring employees to clock in and out at specific times and be present at work for the duration. With the pandemic and lockdowns and the ongoing instability, this lack of flexibility is a hindrance when things like healthcare and childcare need to be considered. For many people, the ability to have more flexible work with more flexible hours would be hugely beneficial, and would also enable them to potentially work at more than one job, which has become crucial in these times.

The growth of the gig economy

The ‘gig economy’ is described as ‘a labour market made up of short-term jobs, contracted or freelance work, as opposed to permanent, in-house jobs’. It is by no means a new phenomenon, but the way the world is moving is bringing this concept to the fore, and the pandemic definitely highlighted its benefits.